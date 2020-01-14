VIDEO: Meet the Cast of OUTMATCHED on FOX!

Meet the Bennett kids of OUTMATCHED and find out how they are in real life.

Watch the clip below!

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet ("LA to Vegas"), and starring Jason Biggs ("Orange Is the New Black," the "American Pie" franchise) and Maggie Lawson ("Lethal Weapon," "Psych"), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids - three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell-Martin ("Dr. Ken," "My Wife and Kids"), Jack Stanton ("The Mick"), Connor Kalopsis ("The Grinder"), Ashley Boettcher ("Lost in Oz") and Oakley Bull ("Beautiful Boy").





