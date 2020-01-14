VIDEO: Meet the Cast of OUTMATCHED on FOX!

Article Pixel Jan. 14, 2020  

Meet the Bennett kids of OUTMATCHED and find out how they are in real life.

Watch the clip below!

From writer/executive producer Lon Zimmet ("LA to Vegas"), and starring Jason Biggs ("Orange Is the New Black," the "American Pie" franchise) and Maggie Lawson ("Lethal Weapon," "Psych"), OUTMATCHED is a multi-camera family comedy about a blue-collar couple in Atlantic City trying to raise four kids - three of whom just happen to be certified geniuses. The series also stars Tisha Campbell-Martin ("Dr. Ken," "My Wife and Kids"), Jack Stanton ("The Mick"), Connor Kalopsis ("The Grinder"), Ashley Boettcher ("Lost in Oz") and Oakley Bull ("Beautiful Boy").

Click Here to Watch the Video!play




