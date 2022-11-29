VIDEO: Maya Rudolph & Amy Poehler Team Up For BAKING IT Season Two Trailer

Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler invite a new batch of home baker teams to a second season of their award-winning musical baking competition show. With bigger and batter challenges judged by a panel of grandmothers, one baking team will rise to the occasion and win some serious dough.

The new season will premiere on December 12.

"This Season's coziest cooking competition is BAKING IT: SEASON TWO! This season has everything: The Grannies, crafty bakes, goofy songs about butter, cash prizes, BFFs, Family, and did we mention butter? And, to make it even more exciting we'll be hosting this season together," say Hosts & Executive Producers, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler.

For the NBC holiday special, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler invite their famous friends to cele-bake the holidays in a friendly competition to raise some dough for their favorite charities.

The featured contestants include Allen Speigner, Matthew Bardoner, Keith Holland, Corey Holland, Reema Patel, Ravi Patel, Sharon "Sevn" Strickland, Shemara "Kandyy" Pittman, Madison "Maddie" Howton, April Howton, Sydney Brasuell, Jenna Brasuell, Yuki Burton, Omonivie "Omo" Agboghidi, Agnes Tamburello Molina, and George Molina.

Watch the new trailer here: