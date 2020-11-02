VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Talks New Memoir on TODAY SHOW

In this week’s Sunday Sitdown, Matthew McConaughey opens up to Willie Geist.

In this week's Sunday Sitdown, Matthew McConaughey opens up to Willie Geist about the stories in his new candid memoir, "Greenlights," where he discusses the violence he experienced during childhood from his parents. The actor also recalls his illustrious run through Hollywood, from rom-coms to winning an Oscar, which all started with his iconic line, "All right, all right, all right."

Watch the clip from "TODAY Show" below!

TODAY brings you the latest headlines and expert tips on money, health and parenting. We wake up every morning to give you and your family all you need to start your day. If it matters to you, it matters to us. We are in the people business.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You