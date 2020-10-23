VIDEO: Matthew McConaughey Says He Crashed Senior Citizen's Virtual Bingo Night

Matthew McConaughey calls in to the show to share hilarious and meaningful anecdotes.

Matthew McConaughey calls in to the show to share hilarious and meaningful anecdotes from his new book "Greenlights." He also reveals that he was once in a Little Mr. Texas competition and dishes on how he crashed a senior citizen home's virtual bingo night during the pandemic in order to call out the Bingo calls. And it was as epic as you can imagine.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You