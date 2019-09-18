VIDEO: Matt Jones Shares Memories From His Roles on CBS

Matt Jones plays Douglas in the new CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola. Of course, he's also had some memorable turns on hit shows from NCIS to Mom to Hawaii Five-0. In fact, it's hard to keep count of all the great show's he's been on ... but it's fun to try! We tested him with a few lines from across his career.

Watch the video below!

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ♥ ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

The series premiere of Bob Hearts Abishola airs on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You