VIDEO: Matt Jones Shares Memories From His Roles on CBS

Sep. 18, 2019  

Matt Jones plays Douglas in the new CBS comedy Bob Hearts Abishola. Of course, he's also had some memorable turns on hit shows from NCIS to Mom to Hawaii Five-0. In fact, it's hard to keep count of all the great show's he's been on ... but it's fun to try! We tested him with a few lines from across his career.

Watch the video below!

From award-winning creator, executive producer and writer Chuck Lorre, BOB ABISHOLA is a love story about a middle-aged compression sock businessman from Detroit who unexpectedly falls for his cardiac nurse, a Nigerian immigrant, while recovering from a heart attack and sets his sights on winning her over. Undaunted by Abishola's lack of initial interest or the vast differences in their backgrounds, Bob is determined to win Abishola's heart, in this comedic examination of immigrant life in America.

The series premiere of Bob Hearts Abishola airs on Monday, Sept. 23 at 8:30/7:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.

VIDEO: Matt Jones Shares Memories From His Roles on CBS
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • BWW Exclusive: Watch Jackie Evancho Tackle WICKED in Latest Music Video for 'I'm Not That Girl'
  • VIDEO: Watch the Cast of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Sing 'When You Believe'
  • VIDEO: On This Day, September 16 - Hugh Jackman Makes His Broadway Debut In THE BOY FROM OZ
  • VIDEO: The Cast of TUTS' A CHORUS LINE Performs 'One'