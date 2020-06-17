VIDEO: Mark Ruffalo Talks Playing Identical Twins in the HBO Miniseries I KNOW THIS MUCH IS TRUE

Mark Ruffalo was a guest on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE on Tuesday, and due to terrible wifi at home, he's doing his interview from a nearby (closed) Bed & Breakfast!

Ruffalo discusses the HBO mini-series he stars in, "I Know This Much is True," and shares that he had to lose and gain weight in order to play very different identical twins for the show.

Watch the interview below!

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy® Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Currently in its 18th season, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" normally broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard, but currently is shot from his home. Kimmel and Sharon Hoffman serve as executive producers, alongside co-executive producers David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is produced by 1205 AM Productions LLC in association with KIMMELOT and ABC Studios.

