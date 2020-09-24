VIDEO: Machine Gun Kelly Plays WINE, BEER, WHISKEY on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
He chooses between Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle, and Celine Dion.
While playing a game of "Wine, Beer, Whiskey," Machine Gun Kelly reveals one of his wildest drinking stories, which involves Pete Davidson, Dave Chappelle and an 81-year-old's birthday. Tune in to see the full interview with Machine Gun Kelly!
Watch the clp below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
