VIDEO: Lizzo Performs 'Truth Hurts' at the 2019 BET AWARDS

During the 2019 BET Awards, breakthrough artist Lizzo emerged atop a giant white cake with a captivating performance of her hit "Truth Hurts," complete with a signature flute solo.



Watch the performance below!

BET Networks honored a powerful and show-stopping lineup of artists, entertainers, cultural icons and inspiring humanitarians across more than 18 categories at the 19th Annual "BET AWARDS." The ceremony, hosted by actress and comedian Regina Hall, aired live on BET from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, June 23, 2019.

This year's broadcast celebrated the very best in entertainment and culture with performances and appearances by some of the biggest names across television, film and music. The "BET AWARDS," which has become synonymous with powerful artistry and social commentary, continued to spotlight and celebrate the artists and creators of tomorrow, making the ceremony one of the most news-provoking and talked-about broadcasts year after year.





