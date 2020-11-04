Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Ledisi Talks About Michelle Obama's Reaction to Her Performance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kelly recalls a moment when jazz singer Ledisi tore the house down.

Nov. 4, 2020  

Kelly recalls a moment when jazz singer Ledisi tore the house down with a performance in front of the Obamas. It was so iconic, in fact, it got a very unexpected reaction from Michelle Obama. Tune in to hear the full story.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

