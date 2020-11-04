VIDEO: Ledisi Talks About Michelle Obama's Reaction to Her Performance on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Kelly recalls a moment when jazz singer Ledisi tore the house down.

Kelly recalls a moment when jazz singer Ledisi tore the house down with a performance in front of the Obamas. It was so iconic, in fact, it got a very unexpected reaction from Michelle Obama. Tune in to hear the full story.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

