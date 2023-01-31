VIDEO: Ledisi Performs 'I Need to Know' on THE JENNIFER HUDSON SHOW

4U by Tia haircare founder Tia Mowry makes an appearance on "The Jennifer Hudson Show," airing Tuesday, January 31.

Tia chats with Jennifer about getting her start as a performer in a dance group called "Fancy Prancy Dancers" while her parents were in the army. The "Sister, Sister" star recalls being chased through Times Square with her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, amid their childhood stardom. Plus, Tia talks to Jennifer about her son's love of basketball and Pokémon and her daughter's big personality.

Later in the show, Jennifer welcomes Grammy Award-winning artist Ledisi, and they reminisce about when they first met and how shy Jennifer was after leaving "American Idol." The vocalist talks about her new single and how Aretha Franklin inspired her to write songs that "catered to how women actually feel on certain situations." DON'T miss Ledisi's television debut of her latest song, "I Need To Know."

The week continues with comedian Drew Carey, actress Storm Reid, multi-hyphenate Heidi Klum, and the legendary Rita Moreno.

"The Jennifer Hudson Show" airs weekdays. Check your local listings or visit www.jenniferhudsonshow.com.

Tia Mowry Reflects on Wanting to 'Feel Normal' Amid 'Sister, Sister' Fame:

Jennifer Hudson Thanks Ledisi for Befriending Her After 'American Idol':

Ledisi's Television Debut of Her Latest Song, 'I Need to Know'

Photo Credit: Chris Millard/Warner Bros.