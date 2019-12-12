VIDEO: Keri Russell Teases Her Role in STAR WARS on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Keri Russell navigates spoilers as she drops hints about her Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker character Zorii Bliss and does her best imitations of Yoda, Darth Vader and Chewbacca during a game of instant impressions.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

