VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Garth Brooks Cover 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN
The performance is inspired by Brooks' cover with Trisha Yearwood.
Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks have a good old-fashioned jam session on the show. Kelly raves over Garth's performance of "Shallow" with his wife Trisha Yearwood, so Garth insists that Kelly sing it with him, and they bring the house down!
Watch the performance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' below.
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
