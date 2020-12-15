Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Garth Brooks Cover 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN

The performance is inspired by Brooks' cover with Trisha Yearwood.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Kelly Clarkson and Garth Brooks have a good old-fashioned jam session on the show. Kelly raves over Garth's performance of "Shallow" with his wife Trisha Yearwood, so Garth insists that Kelly sing it with him, and they bring the house down!

Watch the performance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' below.

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson & Garth Brooks Cover 'Shallow' From A STAR IS BORN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You