VIDEO: Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson Catch Up on Zoom

THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND starring Pete Davidson, directed by Judd Apatow is available on Digital now.

Aug. 11, 2020  

The director and the star of the film The King of Staten Island, Judd Apatow and Pete Davidson, recently caught on up on Zoom!

Check out the video Apatow shared on Instagram:

Pete Davidson is THE KING OF STATEN ISLAND in the moving, comedic event of the year inspired by his own true-life story, available to own for the first time on Digital August 11, 2020 and Blu-ray™ and DVD on August 25, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment.


