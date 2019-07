VIDEO: John Oliver Delivers Takedown of Prime Minister Boris Johnson on LAST WEEK TONIGHT

On Sunday, July 28, Last Week Tonight returned to HBO. During the episode, host John Oliver explains how Britain's new prime minister, Boris Johnson, has succeeded - not despite his bumbling persona, but often because of it.

Watch the segment below!

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is the only weekly news-oriented comedy series to be presented on Sunday night. Taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO, the show features Oliver's topical commentary.

The series received four Primetime Emmys® in 2018, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series for the third year in a row, as well as Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

In 2017, the show also won four Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series, Outstanding Interactive Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming. In 2016, it received three Primetime Emmys®, including Outstanding Variety Talk Series, Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series and Outstanding Picture Editing for Variety Programming.

LAST WEEK TONIGHT WITH JOHN OLIVER is executive produced by John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday and James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You