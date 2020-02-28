VIDEO: John Mulaney Talks Jake Gyllenhaal & THE SACK LUNCH BUNCH on THE TONIGHT SHOW

John Mulaney describes how he got Jake Gyllenhaal to play the memorable Mr. Music in his Sack Lunch Bunch Netflix special.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

John Mulaney got his big break as a writer on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE for six seasons from 2008-12. He has three stand-up comedy specials available on Netflix: New in Town, THE COMEBACK Kid, and his most recent, Kid Gorgeous at Radio City (Emmy for Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special for Kid Gorgeous). He currently writes for IFC's Documentary Now and for Netflix's Big Mouth on which he voices the character of Andrew. Previously, John starred in Oh, Hello on Broadway alongside Nick Kroll.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You