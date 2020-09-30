Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: John Cena Talks FAST & FURIOUS on THE TONIGHT SHOW

John Cena talks about joining the Fast & Furious cast for F9.

Sep. 30, 2020  

John Cena talks about joining the Fast & Furious cast for F9, braving his fear of heights for a stunt on set and his children's book series Elbow Grease.

Watch the interview on "The Tonight Show" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

