VIDEO: Joel Kinnaman Talks About Oversharing on Instagram on THE TONIGHT SHOW WITH JIMMY FALLON

Article Pixel Oct. 29, 2019  

Joel Kinnaman opens up about the time he accidentally overshared on Instagram, when House of Cards fan Barack Obama failed to recognize him when they met and his Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

