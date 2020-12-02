VIDEO: Joe Manganiello Talks About Dressing Up Like Captain Morgan on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Joe Manganiello shows off his new haircut and puppy, shares how dressing up as Captain Morgan led to his career in acting and breaks down how he made fake blood squibs for the "mafia martial arts" films he made as a kid.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show" below!

