VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Shares How to Watch GAME OF THRONES With Your Kids

May. 18, 2019  

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy talked about how GAME OF THRONES can be watched with kids!

Jimmy said that his four-year-old daughter knows about the show, and she asked Jimmy's wife Molly about the dragons. They had to tell her it is too scary for her to watch.

He then shares his great idea, so parents around the world can watch GAME OF THRONES live, with their kids. Watch the hilarious video below!

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT|10:35 p.m. CDT on ABC.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is broadcast in 720 Progressive (720P), ABC's selected HDTV format. Jimmy Kimmel and Jill Leiderman serve as executive producers. David Craig, Douglas DeLuca, Erin Irwin, Molly McNearney and Jennifer Sharron serve as co-executive producers. "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is shot live in front of a studio audience and produced by 12:05 AM Productions LLC in association with Jackhole Industries and ABCStudios. (CLOSED-CAPTIONED)

Enjoy "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on the web at www.abc.go.com and at youtube/JimmyKimmelLive.

VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Shares How to Watch GAME OF THRONES With Your Kids
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Jeff Daniels Talks the Differences in the Student Matinees at TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD
  • VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Standby Michael Lee Brown Stars In New Music Video For 'Sincerely, Me'
  • VIDEO: Gwen Challenges Bob in Episode Seven of FOSSE/VERDON
  • VIDEO: BE MORE CHILL Cast Sings Mashup Of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Curtain Call
  • VIDEO: See Lin-Manuel Miranda in the Trailer for HIS DARK MATERIALS
  • VIDEO: The Cast of HADESTOWN Goes 'Way Down' on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup