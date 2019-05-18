VIDEO: Jimmy Kimmel Shares How to Watch GAME OF THRONES With Your Kids

On last night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, Jimmy talked about how GAME OF THRONES can be watched with kids!

Jimmy said that his four-year-old daughter knows about the show, and she asked Jimmy's wife Molly about the dragons. They had to tell her it is too scary for her to watch.

He then shares his great idea, so parents around the world can watch GAME OF THRONES live, with their kids. Watch the hilarious video below!

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. EDT|10:35 p.m. CDT on ABC.

