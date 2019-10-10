VIDEO: Jessica Chastain, Monica Lewinsky, Lizzo, Andy Cohen, and More Narrate Statue of Liberty Poem

HBO and World of Wonder released a video that features Jessica Chastain, RuPaul, Andy Cohen, Whoopi Goldberg, Monica Lewinsky, Lizzo, Cyndi Lauper, Wayne Brady, Regina Spektor, Charo, Big Freedia, and Courtney Love narrating the famous "The New Colossus" poem that sits at the base of the Statue of Liberty.

Watch below!

The video is being released ahead of the new documentary "Liberty: Mother of Exiles" (out Oct 17), which follows fashion icon and immigrant Diane Von Furstenburg as she explores the origins of the Statue of Liberty. "The New Colossus" poem - which the current administration recently suggested should be re-written to read "give me your tired, your poor - who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge" - has struck renewed meaning in 2019's political climate.

The documentary premieres on HBO October 17th.





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You