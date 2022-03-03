Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jesse Metcalfe Stars in FORTRESS: SNIPER'S EYE Trailer

The new film is set to debut in select theaters, digital, and on demand on April 29.

Mar. 3, 2022  

Starring Bruce Willis (Pulp Fiction), this action cyber-thriller continues the adventure begun in Fortress.

Weeks after the deadly assault on Fortress Camp, Robert (Bruce Willis) makes a daring rescue to save Sasha, the widow of his old nemesis Balzary (Chad Michael Murray, "One Tree Hill").

But back in the camp's command bunker, it appears Sasha may have devious plans of her own. As a new attack breaks out, Robert is confronted with a familiar face he thought he'd never see again...

Watch the new trailer here:

