VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston Surprises Fans at Central Perk

Guest host Jennifer Aniston spent 10 years working on the Warner Brothers lot for "Friends," and since part of the set is still here, she scared unsuspecting fans taking pictures on the famous orange couch. Plus, Ellen proved she couldn't go to work today by sending a video of herself at the DMV to prove the SAG Award winner wrong.

Watch the clip from "The Ellen Show" below!

For 17 incredible, eventful and sometimes life-changing seasons, Ellen has been making audiences laugh all over the world with her signature brand of humor and her powerful message of kindness. There's nobody better at making you laugh and brightening your day. You never know what funny can do!





Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You