VIDEO: Jasmine Witnesses Aaron's Courtroom Setback on FOR LIFE

Article Pixel Feb. 19, 2020  

Aaron Wallace (Nicholas Pinnock) is suing to have his police files released so that he can continue trying to prove his innocence, but new circumstances suddenly arise that complicate matters for him. Unfortunately, Aaron's daughter Jasmine (Tyla Harris) was in court that day to see him, and she takes the setback even harder than Aaron.

From 'Promises,' season 1, episode 2 of 'For Life.' Watch the clip below!

Watch 'For Life' TUESDAY 10|9c on ABC, streaming, on demand, and Hulu.

VIDEO: Jasmine Witnesses Aaron's Courtroom Setback on FOR LIFE
Click Here to Watch the Video!



