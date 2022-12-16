VIDEO: Janet Jackson Surprises Sherri Shepherd on SHERRI
SHERRI airs weekdays.
During a sneak peek clip for the new episode of SHERRI, international superstar JANET JACKSON makes her very first television appearance after just announcing her new tour, Together Again.
Every day this week, Sherri's best friend and executive producer Jawn Murray teased THE TALK show host that there was a BIG SURPRISE coming for her this week after she has spread so much laughter, fun and joy with Sherri's Merry Christmas.
Jawn said, "What do you give the woman who has everything? Even her own talk show. So, I thought about maybe I would give her some time with someone she loves."
The Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show host, comedian, actor, and best-selling author Sherri Shepherd brings her inimitable, authentic and comedic perspective to daytime with her own nationally-syndicated talk show, SHERRI.
Sherri's warm, relatable and engaging personality will shine through as she offers her comedic take on the day's entertainment news, pop culture, and trending topics with the daytime audience. As America's favorite girl next door, her comedy-driven show will feature celebrity interviews, informative experts, moments of inspiration and amazing everyday people to create an hour of entertainment escapism.
Taped live in New York City in front of a live studio audience, SHERRI is produced and distributed by Debmar-Mercury and has been cleared in 98% of the U.S.
Watch the new clip here:
From This Author - Michael Major
December 16, 2022
