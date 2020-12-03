VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Explains His First Instagram Post on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Jamie Dornan shares THE STORY BEHIND his unique first Instagram post, talks about his failed attempt at learning the harmonica and lays out what his otherworldly romcom Wild Mountain Thyme is about.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

View More TV Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You