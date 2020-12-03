Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Jamie Dornan Explains His First Instagram Post on THE TONIGHT SHOW

He talks about his failed attempt at learning the harmonica.

Dec. 3, 2020  

Jamie Dornan shares THE STORY BEHIND his unique first Instagram post, talks about his failed attempt at learning the harmonica and lays out what his otherworldly romcom Wild Mountain Thyme is about.

Watch the clip from "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" below!

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon features hilarious highlights from the show, including comedy sketches, music parodies, celebrity interviews, ridiculous games, and, of course, Jimmy's Thank You Notes and hashtags!

