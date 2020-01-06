VIDEO: Jake Hoot Performs 'Better Off Without You' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Jake Hoot, winner of the 17th season of "The Voice," performs his original song "Better Off Without You" for his former coach, Kelly Clarkson. Plus, he explains what it felt like the moment he won the competition and THE STORY BEHIND the name of his "Hooters" fans.

