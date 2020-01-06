VIDEO: Jake Hoot Performs 'Better Off Without You' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Article Pixel Jan. 6, 2020  

Jake Hoot, winner of the 17th season of "The Voice," performs his original song "Better Off Without You" for his former coach, Kelly Clarkson. Plus, he explains what it felt like the moment he won the competition and THE STORY BEHIND the name of his "Hooters" fans.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is daytime's newest destination for humor, heart, and connection, featuring music sensation and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Jake Hoot Performs 'Better Off Without You' on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: WAITRESS Takes Its Final Broadway Bow
  • VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Releases Video of 'The Room Where It Happens' from HAMILTON
  • VIDEO: Liz Callaway Sings 'The People That You Never Get to Love' by Rupert Holmes in Her Car
  • VIDEO: David Alan Grier Talks A SOLDIER'S PLAY on TODAY SHOW