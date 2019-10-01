VIDEO: Hillary and Chelsea Clinton Talk the 'The Book of Gutsy Women' on GMA

Hillary and Chelsea Clinton stop by GOOD MORNING AMERICA to talk about their new book 'The Book of Gutsy Women'. The former first lady's and first daughter's new book focuses on stories about courageous and resilient women who inspired them.

Former U.S. senator, secretary of state and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said one of the gutsiest things she has ever done is to stay in her marriage of nearly 44 years with former President Bill Clinton.

"I think the gutsiest thing I've ever done, well, personally, [is] make the decision to stay in my marriage," Clinton said Tuesday on "Good Morning America" while promoting her new book, "The Gutsy Book of Women," she wrote with her daughter, Chelsea Clinton.

