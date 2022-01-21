VIDEO: Heather Headley Stars in Netflix's SWEET MAGNOLIAS Season Two Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season two of Sweet Magnolias. The new episodes will drop of February 4.

Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends (Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue) born and raised in Serenity, SC, a small southern town where everybody knows everybody and everybody knows everybody's business. The series stars Heather Headley, JoAnna Garcia Swisher, and Brooke Elliott.

As Season 2 opens, Maddie, Helen, and Dana Sue learn who is in the car. But that's just the first of many surprises that come out of Prom Night -- surprises that reshape relationships all over town. Friendships flounder. Old loves end and new loves begin. Long-hidden secrets disrupt jobs, change lives, and shift the balance of power in Serenity. Everyone is affected.

But in laughter and in loss, the Sweet Magnolias continue to fight for what is right for themselves and the people they love -- even when those efforts come with a high price tag. Will they find there are some problems not even Margarita Night can solve? Come pour it out and find out.

Watch the new trailer here: