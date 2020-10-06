VIDEO: Hailee Steinfeld Reads Iconic Movie Lines with a Mouthful of Ice
Watch the clip from "Stir Crazy" below!
Hailee Steinfeld cold reads iconic movie lines with ice in her mouth, plays Would You Rather and selects members for her Quaranteam.
Watch the clip below!
Comedy Central's digital series "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz" features Josh Horowitz as he taps into his A-List celebrity connections for a gamified interview over FaceTime. Like your favorite gameshow, BUT BETTER!
