VIDEO: HBO Max Reveals Official Trailer for SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES

HBO Max has REVEALED the trailer and key art for SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES. The first three episodes of the nine-episode series debut THURSDAY, AUGUST 19 on HBO Max, followed by three additional episodes on August 26, leading up to the final three episodes on September 2. A reunion special will launch on September 9.

Watch the trailer below!

From Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Issa Rae, SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES gives a unique look at what it means to be young, Black, ambitious, and in constant pursuit of one's dreams. Exploring themes of loyalty, legacy, and love, this coming-of-age series follows a group of long-time friends in South Los Angeles as they navigate the relatable, chaotic, mid-20s moments at the quarter-life mark and propel each other into adulthood success.

The enterprising and charismatic core cast is comprised of Amanda Scott, a PR consultant whose determination to build generational wealth manifests in purchasing her first home, Briana Jones, a medical account specialist who's eager to embrace singlehood and start her own skincare business, Cheryl Des Vignes, a budding fashion designer; marketing specialist Jerrold Smith II, Cheryl's high school sweetheart, both of whom are negotiating the next phase of their relationship while leveling up with their respective careers; Jordan Bentley, a fashion CEO from View Park whose on-again-off-again flirtation with Briana is, in a word, complicated; P'Jae Compton, a music manager who's laser-focused on taking his artists to the next level, but less clear-eyed when it comes to romantic pursuits and Tylynn Burns, an event planner who brings an ethos of Black Excellence to her work, and whose level-headed nature often finds her playing peacemaker. More information on the cast is below.

SWEET LIFE: LOS ANGELES is produced by HOORAE; Main Event Media, an All3Media America Company; and Morning Dew Pictures. Issa Rae, Montrel McKay, Jimmy Fox, Sheri Maroufkhani, Leola Westbrook and Sun de Graaf serve as executive producers. Rajah Ahmed and Pyongson "Sunny" Yim serve as co-executive producers. Sara Rastogi and Ashley Calloway serve as producers.