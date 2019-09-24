VIDEO: Get the First Look at New Spiritual Drama IMMORTAL HERO

Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, has acquired the domestic rights to the new spiritual drama IMMORTAL HERO. Directed by Hiroshi Akabane and starring Hisaaki Takeuchi, Yoshiko Sengen, Tamao Sato, and Kei Kinosa, IMMORTAL HERO is based on the original story by Executive Producer Ryuho Okawa and adapted to the screen by his daughter, Sayaka Okawa. IMMORTAL HERO will make its world premiere at the 2019 San Diego International Film Festival in the narrative competition category on October 16, 2019 at the Theatre Box, followed by a theatrical release on October 18th.



Based on true events, IMMORTAL HERO is the inspiring account of how the near-death experience of Ryuho Okawa, best-selling international author, renowned spiritual leader, and Founder and CEO of Happy Science, inspired him to choose life and to dedicate that life to changing the lives of millions around the world. Okawa is portrayed as Makoto Mioya in the film, a successful writer who collapses from a heart condition that doctors did not expect him to survive. Unbeknownst to anyone but Makoto, he has been communicating with powerful spiritual beings and accessing their wisdom and advice for most of his adult life. In a near-death visitation at the hospital, the spiritual beings come to him to remind Makoto that he can cure himself with the power of his own mind. As part of the recovery process, Makoto writes about his powerful "rebirth" as an enlightened and transformed teacher.



Betsy Chasse negotiated the deal on behalf of the filmmakers directly with Freestyle Digital Media.



"IMMORTAL HERO is an amazing and inspiring tale of self-healing and redemption," said Chris Charalambous, Head of Acquisitions for Entertainment Studios Motion Pictures/Freestyle Digital Media. "We at Freestyle Digital Media are excited to be bringing IMMORTAL HERO to both theatrical venues and digital platforms this fall."



"We are pleased to bring IMMORTAL HERO to the United States and we hope this film will touch many people's hearts," said Yoichi Utebi, Executive Vice President of HS Productions. "The film recalls the importance of believing and uniting together, which is much needed in the world right now."



IMMORTAL HERO will also be available on VOD platforms in early 2020.

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Entertainment Studios, Freestyle Digital Media is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, digital and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland, BERSERK starring Nick Cannon, UNTOGETHER starring Jamie Dornan, Jemima Kirke, Ben Mendelsohn, Alice Eve and Billy Crystal, and the action-comedy BETTER START RUNNING starring Academy Award-winner Jeremy Irons and Maria Bello. Other Freestyle titles include THE BACHELORS starring Academy Award-winner J.K. Simmons, Julie Delpy and Odeya Rush, the award winning documentary HONDROS produced by Jamie Lee Curtis and Jake Gyllenhaal and the horror documentary DEMON HOUSE starring Zak Bagans, host of Travel Channel's highest rated show "Ghost Adventures."



IMMORTAL HERO is a film by HS Productions, the award-winning media arm of the burgeoning Happy Science movement founded by Ryuho Okawa in 1986. The inspirational film reveals the depth and gravity of Master Okawa's miraculous near-death experience in 2004 and its significance for the world.





