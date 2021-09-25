VIDEO: Get a First Look at Season 4 of OZARK

Netflix has released an all new first look at the upcoming fourth season of Ozark.

The Byrdes are back and the stakes have never been higher. Check out the trailer for the new season below!

Ozark is an AMERICAN CRIME drama streaming television series created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams for Netflix and produced by Media Rights Capital. The series stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney as Marty and Wendy Byrde, a married couple who relocate their family to the Lake of the Ozarks for money laundering.

Bateman also serves as a director and executive producer for the series.[6][7] The ten-episode first season was released on July 21, 2017; the ten-episode second season was released on August 31, 2018, and the third season (also ten episodes) was released on March 27, 2020. In June 2020, the series was renewed for a fourth and final season, which will consist of 14 episodes split into two parts.