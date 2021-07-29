VIDEO: Get a First Look at 30 SECONDS IN HELL

Wyatt Earp, Doc Holliday, Ike Clanton and more are back from the dead in the first trailer for the upcoming retelling of the OK Corral Gunfight "30 Seconds in Hell". Created by Michael Anthony Giudicissi and Exec Produced by Royd McCargish, the film brings the luminaries from the famous gunfight back to a mysterious purgatory named Destiny Saloon to answer for their sins, and perhaps, to relive that famous gunfight one more time. Shot in Santa Fe, NM the film earns a premiere in, where else, Tombstone, AZ during Helldorado Days on October 15, 2021.

The ensemble cast features star Danny Winn (Lapham Rising, Gold, Deadman Standing), Scot Scurlock (Destination Marfa, Homestead) and Habib Madison (Those Who Wish Me Dead, Chambers).

Watch the trailer below!

"30 Seconds in Hell" is a joint production of Mankind Productions, 30 Seconds Films, and Quail Whistle Productions.