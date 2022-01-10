VIDEO: Gayle King Celebrates 10 Years at CBS NEWS

This morning, Gayle KING celebrated her 10th anniversary at CBS News. She celebrated with co-hosts Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson TODAY on CBS Mornings as they took a look back on her 10 years at the network.

On this morning's broadcast Gayle wore her iconic yellow dress, the dress she wore on her first day and has worn on every anniversary since.

Over the past decade, KING has covered some of the world's most important stories, including the separation of migrant families at the U.S.-Mexico border, the murder of George Floyd, the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic, her R. Kelly interview, and more.

An experienced television journalist, KING interviews top newsmakers and delivers original reporting to CBS THIS MORNING and all CBS News broadcasts and platforms. She is also editor-at-large of the award-winning O, the Oprah Magazine.

CBS This Morning is CBS' most successful morning news broadcast in more than three decades. Since joining CBS News in 2011, KING has conducted revealing and news-making interviews with world leaders, political figures and celebrities.

Watch KING celebrate the anniversary with a montage of some of her best moments on the show below: