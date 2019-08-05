VIDEO: Freeform Shares A New Clip From GROWN-ISH

Aug. 5, 2019  

After the Black Minds Matter Event, Aaron and Zoey congratulate each other on their successes. Watch the GROWN-ISH season 2 finale, Wednesday August 7th at 8/7c on Freeform!

From BLACK-ISH executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education. Yara Shahidi portrays Zoey - Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Rainbow's (Tracee Ellis Ross) popular, entitled, stylish and socially active 17-year-old daughter - as she heads off to college and quickly discovers that not everything goes her way once she leaves the nest.

VIDEO: Freeform Shares A New Clip From GROWN-ISH
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Pays Tribute to Hal Prince
  • VIDEO: Caissie Levy and Patti Murin Perform FROZEN Finale 'Let It Go' on TODAY
  • VIDEO: Andrew Keenan-Bolger Performs at BE MORE CHILL's Post-Show Hang
  • VIDEO: HAMILTON Celebrates National Sisters Day With the Schuyler Sisters

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup