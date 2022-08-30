VIDEO: Freeform Debuts THE COME UP Series Trailer

"The Come Up" follows 6 young creatives in iconic downtown New York as they pursue love, art and friendship on their own terms.

The first four episodes of the series will air back to back on September 13 at 9PM ET/PT, followed by two episodes each week at 10PM ET/PT. The series will finale on September 27. All episodes will be available to stream on Hulu the day after they air.

The cast, comprised of a group of ambitious, action-oriented, and diverse Gen Z New Yorkers whose careers are on the rise, includes: Taofeek Abijako, Fernando Casablancas, Ben Hard, Claude Shwartz, Ebon Gore, and Sophia Wilson. Each person is thriving in their respective fields: modeling, fashion design, photography, acting, and nightlife organizing.

Taofeek Abijako is a fashion designer and the face of clothing brand Head of State, he is a Forbes 30 under 30 and the youngest designer to showcase at NYFW. At the ripe age of 24 has already had a presence at the coveted Met Gala where he designed the outfits for Danai Gurira and Evan Mock.

Fernando Casablancas is defying the rules of the modeling industry by blurring gender lines as an androgynous/non-binary model (he was just on the cover of Vogue Czechoslovakia).

Sophia Wilson is an accomplished fashion and commercial photographer with global campaigns already under her belt at age 22. She's shot campaigns for major brands like Google, Nike, Peloton, Converse, Fenty, Instagram and Pepsi and publications like Vogue, Elle, New York Magazine, i-D, Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, The New York Times, Hypebeast, Highsnobiety, Nylon and more. She is also pioneering work in the NFT space, including creating the first NFT for Instagram.

Ebon Gore is a budding entertainer on her way to becoming a multihyphenate in the public eye, she is a staple in Brooklyn nightlife as a sought-after party host and fixture of the rave circuit. For Gore, the well-being of the Trans community is paramount. As an active and crucial organizer of queer nightlife, she has recently participated in town hall panels to discuss club safety and accountability. Beyond nightlife, Gore's modeling career is quickly gaining momentum as she models for the likes of Milk Makeup, Parade and Ganni.

Claude Shwartz is a Tribeca native and a true New Yorker. She's a rising actress and model who has appeared in off-Broadway productions and worked as a model during NYFW Spring/Summer 2022, walking in the Batsheva show.

Ben Hard is the newbie of the group, hailing from San Antonio, Texas. He's quickly making NYC his home as a rising performer who is trying to make it as an actor, comedian and dancer.

"The Come Up" is produced by Cousins. Megan Sanchez-Warner ("The Real Housewives of Orange County," "Love and Hip Hop Hollywood") serves as the showrunner, and Jessica Chermayeff, Ana Veselic and Anne Alexander executive produce. Chermayeff and Veselic also serve as series directors.

Watch the new trailer here: