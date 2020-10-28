VIDEO: Emma Roberts Talks About Her Mom's Reaction to Her Gender Reveal
Mom-to-be and star of 'Holidate' Emma Roberts tells a hilarious story.
Mom-to-be and star of "Holidate" Emma Roberts tells a hilarious story about how she found out the gender of her baby and excitedly called her mom to share the news-but her mom's response was definitely not what she expected! Tune in for the full interview with Emma.
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
