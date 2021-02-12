VIDEO: Emma Corrin Takes AFI 'Behind the Scene' of THE CROWN

AFI AWARDS celebrates THE CROWN with brand new content featuring stars from the show. Gillian Anderson accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Emma Corrin takes the audience "Behind the Scene" and talks about playing Princess Diana.

Watch the "Behind the Scene" video below!

"THE CROWN carries on its radiant sparkle through the power of brilliant storytelling. As the sun now threatens to set on the British Empire, Peter Morgan's addictively epic narrative ascends to an even higher throne - with Olivia Colman's royal embodiment of Queen Elizabeth II evoking both power and pity as she stands in conflict with equally powerful women, including Gillian Anderson's transformative take on Margaret Thatcher and the incandescent addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Abbie Vance, Production Design Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree THE CROWN.