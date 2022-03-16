VIDEO: Elisha Cuthbert Stars In THE CELLAR Film Trailer

The trailer for The Cellar has been released. The film will premiere in theaters and stream on Shudder on April 15, 2022.

Keira Woods' (Elisha Cuthbert) daughter mysteriously vanishes in the cellar of their new house. She soon discovers there is an ancient and powerful entity controlling their home that she will have to face or risk losing her family's souls forever.

The film also stars Eoin Macken, Abby Fitz and Dylan Fitzmaurice-Brady. The Cellar was directed and written by Brendan Muldowney.

Watch the new trailer here: