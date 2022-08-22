VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts GO, DOG. GO! Season 3 Trailer

Inspired by the beloved and classic children's book, brand new episodes of Go, Dog. Go! will be arriving on Netflix September 19. Check out the new trailer below!

The newest residents in the dog town of Pawston... are cats! Tag and Scooch take it upon themselves to welcome the Whiskerton family, but thinking about what cats like doesn't come easy. Who knew that kibble omelets aren't everyone's favorite?

Kit teaches the pups about all of her favorite cat-ivities, joins Tag and Scooch on a hunt for the legendary Bigpaw, and together they set out to win the Pawston Chewbilee Games!

Based on PD Eastman's beloved and classic children's book, Go, Dog. Go! follows 6-year-old Tag Barker on her adventures in the city of Pawston, a fun-loving community of dogs on the go. Tag is a skilled mechanic and loves anything that goes. With her ingenuity and creativity, Tag can go as far as any plan will take her with her best friend Scooch Pooch by her side.

Go, Do. Go! voice actors include Michela Luci as Tag Barker, Callum Shoniker as Scooch Pooch, KATIE Griffin as Ma Barker, Martin Roach as Paw Barker, Lyon Smith as Spike Barker and Gilber Barker, Tajja Isen as Cheddar Biscuit, Judy Marshak as Grandma Barker, and Patrick McKenna as Grandpaw Barker.

Watch the trailer here: