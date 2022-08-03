Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: DreamWorks Debuts DRAGONS: THE NINE REALMS Season Three Trailer

New episodes of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms arrive on Hulu and Peacock August 18.

Aug. 3, 2022  

Inspired by the popular How to Train Your Dragon franchise, new episodes of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms arrive on Hulu and Peacock August 18.

The series stars Jeremy Shada, Julia Stiles, Haley Joel Osment, Marcus Scribner, Aimee Garcia, Ashley Liao, Lauren Tom, Keston John, Justina Machado and D'arcy Carden! Check out the season 3 trailer below!

The discovery of the Fire Realm poses a challenge as the Dragon Riders struggle to traverse it safely. Meanwhile, the unhinged Buzzsaw is on the lookout for a mysterious "Lightning Bird" MAKING IT harder to keep dragons a secret.

Tom, Jun, D'Angelo and Alex face off against the most powerful dragon they've ever encountered in a high-stakes mission to save the Crystal Realm. And much to everyone's chagrin, Jun's pesky, nosey brother is coming uncomfortably close to learning what actually happens in Dragon Club.

Set 1,300 years after the events of How To Train Your Dragon, dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens up an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon a group of misfit kids, brought to the site by their parents, uncover the truth about dragons and where they've been hiding -- a secret they must keep to themselves to protect what they've discovered.

Watch the new trailer here:



