VIDEO: DreamWorks Animation Debuts Season 4 Trailer for TROLLSTOPIA

Make some noise and sing your hearts out when TrollsTopia returns for a fourth season September 2 on Peacock and Hulu!

Check out the brand new trailer below!

In the newest season, TrollsTopia is thriving like never before as the trolls come together to hold their first election for Secretary of Skate, start a community garden, and welcome Tiny Diamond's newest (and imaginary) friend, Shiny Diamond!

Featuring a troll-tastic musical performance written and directed by Holly Darlin' herself and an out-of-this-world surprise party, TrollsTopia is bound to get you on your feet and feeling the beat.

Executive produced by Emmy®-nominated Matthew Beans (Trolls: The Beat Goes On!) and inspired by the beloved DreamWorks Animation films, TrollsTopia is the next chapter in the hair-raising adventures of the trolls.

Now that Poppy knows there are other musical trolls scattered throughout the forest, she bottles up her endless positivity and invites delegates from every troll tribe in the forest to live together in harmony in a grand experiment she calls TrollsTopia.