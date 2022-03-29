VIDEO: DreamWorks Animation Debuts MADAGASCAR: A LITTLE WILD Season Seven Trailer

Are you ready to walk on the WILD side? A new season of DreamWorks Animation Madagascar: A Little WILD will be releasing on April 4 on Hulu and Peacock!

Guest stars this season include Fortune Feimster (The Mighty Ones; The Mindy Project) as "Manager Cow" and Patrick Warburton (Emperor's New Groove) as "Ranger Hay." Check out the season 7 trailer below!

New York's favorite Habitat crew, Alex, Marty, Melman and Gloria continue to have each other's backs as they follow their dreams, no matter the size! Marty finally has a chance to become a Junior Ranger Zebra. Melman is chosen to perform an original song for his favorite animal country star, if only he can overcome some serious stage fright.

Gloria finally gets a taste of the attention she's always craved as the Habitat's first-ever radio show host. Alex tries his paw at cooking, hoping to become a big time celebrity chef. And the whole gang helps Ant'ney convince his mom that he's mature enough to build a nest of his own!

Loveable foursome Alex the Lion, Marty the Zebra, Melman the Giraffe and Gloria the Hippo steal the show in Madagascar: A Little Wild, executive produced by Johanna Stein (Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny).

Capturing the iconic personalities of each of the four dynamos, Madagascar: A Little WILD showcases the team as kids residing in their rescue habitat at the Central Park Zoo. They might be small, but like everybody who lands in New York City, these little guys have big dreams and Madagascar: A Little WILD will follow all of their adventures.

Watch the new trailer here: