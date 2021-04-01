VIDEO: Dominique Fishback Played Jay-Z's Mom In A Music Video

Dominique Fishback is the breakout star of "Judas and the Black Messiah," but before landing the role, she played Jay-Z's mother in his "Smile" music video.

Tune in to hear the sweet thing Jay-Z said when he finally met Dominique Fishback for the first time.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.