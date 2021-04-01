VIDEO: Dominique Fishback Played Jay-Z's Mom In A Music Video

Fishback stars in JUDAS AND THE BLACK MESSIAH, now available on HBO Max.

Apr. 1, 2021  

Dominique Fishback is the breakout star of "Judas and the Black Messiah," but before landing the role, she played Jay-Z's mother in his "Smile" music video.

Tune in to hear the sweet thing Jay-Z said when he finally met Dominique Fishback for the first time.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.

VIDEO: Dominique Fishback Played Jay-Z's Mom In A Music Video
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Bianca Marroquin
Bianca Marroquin
Nico DeJesus
Nico DeJesus
Mary Testa
Mary Testa

Related Articles View More TV Stories
#CreateLouisiana Film Grant Submissions Now Open Photo

#CreateLouisiana Film Grant Submissions Now Open

WHEN THE WORLD WAS YOUNG Wins Audience Choice Award For Best Short Narrative At 16th DisOr Photo

WHEN THE WORLD WAS YOUNG Wins Audience Choice Award For Best Short Narrative At 16th DisOrient Asian American Film Festival

Danny Winn To Headline Supernatural OK Corral Feature Film 30 SECONDS IN HELL Photo

Danny Winn To Headline Supernatural OK Corral Feature Film 30 SECONDS IN HELL

Tia Mowry Announces New Cookbook THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN Photo

Tia Mowry Announces New Cookbook THE QUICK FIX KITCHEN


More Hot Stories For You