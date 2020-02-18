VIDEO: Disney+ Shares Clip from the Final Season of STAR WARS: THE CLONE WARS

The award-winning "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" returns for its epic final season beginning Friday, Feb. 21, only on Disney+.

Watch a new clip from the season premiere below!

With ground-breaking computer animation from Lucasfilm, astounding action, and the timeless battle between good and evil, "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" expands the Star Wars story with all new adventures set in a galaxy far, far away. "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" is from Dave Filoni, director and executive producer of "The Mandalorian,"



It's the end of the historic Clone Wars, as the forces of darkness have amassed great power in their bid to transform the Republic into the Galactic Empire. With the Republic on a losing streak, Captain Rex fears the Separatists are using stolen data to help predict the Grand Army's every move. As the threat of defeat looms, Rex teams up with experimental Clone Force 99, also known as the Bad Batch. Together, they embark on a high-risk mission behind enemy lines to uncover the truth behind the Separatist victories in "The Bad Batch," an all-new episode of "Star Wars: The Clone Wars" making its debut this FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21 on Disney+.





