VIDEO: Disney+ Releases STAR WARS: THE BAD BATCH Season 2 Teaser Trailer

Disney+ released the teaser trailer and logo for "Star Wars: The Bad Batch," Season 2, which was featured this weekend at Star Wars Celebration in a panel that included filmmakers Brad Rau, supervising director/executive producer; Jennifer Corbett, head writer/executive producer; and Matt Michnovetz, story editor. They were joined by actors Dee Bradley Baker, who voices all the "Bad Batch" characters, and Michelle Ang, THE VOICE of Omega.

Months have passed since the events on Kamino and the Bad Batch continue their journey navigating the Empire after the fall of the Republic. They will cross paths with friends and foes, both new and familiar, as they take on a variety of thrilling mercenary missions that will take them to unexpected and dangerous new places.

The second season of "Star Wars: The Bad Batch" consists of 16 episodes and is set to premiere this fall exclusively on Disney+.

Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and shows from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic, along with THE SIMPSONS and much more. In select international markets, it also includes the new general entertainment content brand, Star. The flagship direct-to-consumer streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, Disney+ is part of the Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution segment.

The service offers commercial-free streaming alongside an ever-growing collection of exclusive originals, including feature-length films, documentaries, live-action and animated series, and short-form content. With unprecedented access to Disney's long history of incredible film and television entertainment, Disney+ is also the exclusive streaming home for the newest releases from The Walt Disney Studios. Disney+ is available as a standalone streaming service or as part of The Disney Bundle that gives subscribers access to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+.

Watch the new teaser here: