VIDEO: DREAM CORP LLC Season Three Welcomes You Back Oct. 25

Dive deep into your subconscious as DREAM CORP LLC returns for season three premiering Sunday, October 25 at 12:30 a.m. ET/PT on Adult Swim.

Dream Corp LLC is a workplace comedy series set in a dilapidated dream therapy facility. Each week a new patient is treated and occasionally cured by the absent-minded dream therapist Dr. Roberts (Jon Gries) and his unremarkable staff. Combining live-action and rotoscope animation, season three takes a deeper look into the mysteries of the building, welcomes a new staff member Margot Daly (Sunita Mani) as well as a new creation from Jim Henson's Creature Shop.

Arriving for treatment, this season's guest stars include Rupert Friend, Sam Richardson, Bobby Lee, Karan Soni, Thomas Middleditch, Mindy Sterling, Jimmi Simpson, and Baron Vaughn.

Dream Corp LLC is created, directed and executive produced by Daniel Stessen. Executive Producers include John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, Allyson Seeger, and Kahlea Baldwin.

Adult Swim (AdultSwim.com), launched in 2001, is a WarnerMedia network offering original and acquired animated and live-action series for young adults. Airing nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. (ET/PT), Adult Swim is the #1 network with persons18-24, 18-34 and 18-49 and is seen in 85 million U.S. homes.

Warner Bros. is a global leader in the creation, production, distribution, licensing and marketing of all forms of entertainment across all current and emerging media and platforms. A WarnerMedia company, the Studio is home to one of the most successful collections of brands in the world and stands at the forefront of every aspect of the entertainment industry, from feature film, television and home entertainment production and worldwide distribution to DVD and Blu-ray, digital distribution, animation, comic books, videogames, product and brand licensing, and broadcasting.

