VIDEO: Chris Evans Joins ALL IN CHALLENGE and Offers Virtual Game Night With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and More

Yesterday, Chris Evans joined Instagram and, for his first post, he joined the ALL IN CHALLENGE, offering a virtual game night with him and five of his "superhero" friends, Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner.

Since launching on April 14th, the ALL IN CHALLENGE has raised more than $27.9 million and 100% of proceeds will go to No Kid Hungry and Meals on Wheels, as well as, America's Food Fund, which benefits Feeding America and World Central Kitchen. America's Food Fund was launched by Leonardo DiCaprio and Laurene Powell Jobs on April 1st, to help ensure all people - children who rely on school lunch, individuals who are finding themselves jobless and the elderly - have access to food during this uncertain time. To read more, please visit AmericasFoodFund.org.

Earlier this week, other notable celebrity participants including Kim Kardashian West, Snoop Dogg, Chris Pratt, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, Eddie Vedder & Pearl Jam, and more went ALL IN offering once in a lifetime experiences and priceless items. The ALL IN Challenge will have new items updated daily to www.allinchallenge.com as we all strive to reach our goal of tens of millions of dollars.





