VIDEO: Check Out the Trailer For HBO's Upcoming Series THE WHITE LOTUS

HBO has releaed the trailer for its upcoming limited series The White Lotus. The show premieres on July 11 on HBO Max.

A social satire set at an exclusive Hawaiian resort, The White Lotus follows the vacations of various hotel guests over the span of a week as they relax and rejuvenate in paradise. But with each passing day, a darker complexity emerges in these picture-perfect travelers, the hotel's cheerful employees, and the idyllic locale itself.

The White Lotus stars Murray Barlett (Looking), Connie Britton, (Nashville), Jennifer Coolidge (2 Broke Girls), Alexandra Daddario (True Detective), Fred Hechinger (Eighth Grade), Jake Lacy (Girls), Brittany O'Grady (Little Voice), Natasha Rothwell (Insecure), Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), and Steve Zahn (Treme). The White Lotus is created, written and directed by Mike White, of HBO's Enlightened.