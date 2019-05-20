VIDEO: Check Out All New Trailer For STUCK Starring Heather Matarazzo & Joel McHale

May. 20, 2019  

Darby finds herself in trouble with the law, and is sentenced to house arrest. Now she must serve 30 days in the home she used to share with her ex-boyfriend, that he now shares with his new fiancée.

STUCK is set for a VOD release date of May 20, 2019. It was directed by Jillian Armenante and produced by Jillian Armenante, David Mickel, Heather Turman. The film stars Heather Matarazzo, Amir Talai, Kate Flannery, Joel McHale.

Click Here to Watch the Video!



